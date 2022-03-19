Whittier Trust Co. Buys 6,862 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Oracle by 564.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Oracle by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $801,266,000 after purchasing an additional 928,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Oracle by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,826,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $246,232,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $81.68 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $65.86 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $217.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.00.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.09.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

