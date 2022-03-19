Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.14 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,877 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,111 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $59,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,600 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,850,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,026,000 after purchasing an additional 724,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 516.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 652,231 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,688,000 after purchasing an additional 546,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on WBA. UBS Group increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.