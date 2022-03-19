Whittier Trust Co. Has $12.69 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.06% of Domino’s Pizza worth $12,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,585,728,000 after purchasing an additional 54,153 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,168,000 after acquiring an additional 99,482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $314,906,000 after acquiring an additional 52,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.19.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $415.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $482.23. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.74 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

