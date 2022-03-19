Whittier Trust Co. Has $2.39 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,024,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,057,000 after acquiring an additional 27,964 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 178,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 209,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 81,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 492,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter.

SJNK opened at $26.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.00. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $27.58.

