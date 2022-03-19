Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 52 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $230.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.50.

About General Dynamics (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.