Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $427.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $407.90 and its 200-day moving average is $383.31. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.31 and a fifty-two week high of $490.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.27.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.