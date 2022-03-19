Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 462 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,048,000 after purchasing an additional 108,135 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,876 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,840 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of PRU opened at $115.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.84 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.57.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

