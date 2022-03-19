Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 838 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,916 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in BP by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 47,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in BP by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in BP by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BP opened at $28.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.48.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.85%.

BP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.58.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

