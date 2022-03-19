Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 1,083 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,857 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,380,486,000 after acquiring an additional 908,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,177,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,477 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,024,000 after acquiring an additional 381,189 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $892,136,000 after acquiring an additional 747,990 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,539 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT stock opened at $135.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $112.14 and a one year high of $167.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.66.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

