Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 600 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 162,854.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,999,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 86,946,546 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 22,191,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,786,000 after buying an additional 9,662,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,951,000 after buying an additional 1,182,463 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,409,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,958,000 after buying an additional 44,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,946,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.85. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $61.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

