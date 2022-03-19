Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,813 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Main Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $174,000.

Shares of IGSB opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average is $53.78. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

