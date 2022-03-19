Whittier Trust Co. Sells 508 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $7,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,759,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 570,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,835,000 after acquiring an additional 24,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,818,000 after acquiring an additional 278,054 shares during the last quarter.

ACWX opened at $52.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.30. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $59.19.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

