Whittier Trust Co. Sells 7,935 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,935 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 127,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,922 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 52,579 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 81,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 2,670.2% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 76,849 shares during the period.

BATS:ESML opened at $38.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average of $39.28.

