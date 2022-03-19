Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Raised to $200.00 at Wedbush

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $190.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.82% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.27 EPS.

WSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.20.

Shares of WSM opened at $164.18 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $127.85 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.24 and its 200 day moving average is $172.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,269,000 after purchasing an additional 198,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,532,000 after purchasing an additional 115,657 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,045,000 after purchasing an additional 309,298 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% during the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,317,000 after acquiring an additional 46,315 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

