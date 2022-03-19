Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Upgraded at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WING. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wingstop from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.29.

Shares of WING stock opened at $121.05 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $110.54 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 84.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.85.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

In other Wingstop news, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $120,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $53,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 641.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

