Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $3.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.45 and the lowest is $2.88. Winnebago Industries posted earnings per share of $2.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year earnings of $12.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.62 to $13.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $11.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, CL King upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.87. The stock had a trading volume of 734,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,363. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.35. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $85.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

