Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%.
Shares of WTT opened at $1.78 on Friday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.
Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wireless Telecom Group (WTT)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.