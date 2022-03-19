Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%.

Shares of WTT opened at $1.78 on Friday. Wireless Telecom Group has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:WTT Get Rating ) by 231.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 107,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

