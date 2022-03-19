Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.370-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $595 million-$610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $609.91 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Shares of NYSE:WWW traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.91. 1,685,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,130. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $105,431.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,240,000 after acquiring an additional 336,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 270,183 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2,091.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 189,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 181,289 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,277,000 after buying an additional 45,197 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 42,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

