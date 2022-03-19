Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading Up 14.3%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) shares were up 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 243,495 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,195,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Several analysts recently commented on WKHS shares. R. F. Lafferty upgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $664.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Workhorse Group by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Workhorse Group by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

