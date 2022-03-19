Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading Up 14.3%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) shares were up 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 243,495 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,195,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.
Several analysts recently commented on WKHS shares. R. F. Lafferty upgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $664.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.85.
Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
