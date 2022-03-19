WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.48

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.48 and traded as low as $15.05. WVS Financial shares last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 762 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 million, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.

