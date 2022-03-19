X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Issues Earnings Results

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 693,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,377. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XFOR. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 35,256 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 16,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on XFOR. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

