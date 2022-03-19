Xcel Energy Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xcel Energy in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

XEL stock opened at $68.79 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $72.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.88%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

