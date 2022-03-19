Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Given a C$3.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xebec Adsorption has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.32.

TSE:XBC opened at C$1.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.49. The company has a market cap of C$272.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of C$1.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.49.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

