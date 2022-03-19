Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 6,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $184.20 million and a P/E ratio of -1.82. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 305.33% and a negative net margin of 248.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $27,171.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 286,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 342,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

