Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,845,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 4,175,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 120.5 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on XYIGF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xinyi Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Xinyi Glass from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Xinyi Glass alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:XYIGF opened at $2.60 on Friday. Xinyi Glass has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.