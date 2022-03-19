Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Announces Earnings Results

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Xometry updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $39.72 on Friday. Xometry has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $97.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average of $52.31.

In related news, insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $123,381.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $1,269,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,772,163 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Xometry by 451.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 274.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

XMTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies worldwide. It provides CNC machining, sheet metal, 3D printing, injection molding, urethane casting, materials, and other products. The company operates the Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Viking, SOWA, Kyocera, Allied Machine & Engineering, Mitsubishi, and Sandvik brands.

