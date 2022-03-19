Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Director Sells C$866,578.73 in Stock

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) Director Peter Marrone sold 128,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$866,578.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,202,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,871,172.97.

Peter Marrone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 17th, Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of Yamana Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$522,000.00.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$6.79. 3,157,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of C$6.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.36. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.78 and a 52 week high of C$7.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YRI. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.67.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

