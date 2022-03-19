Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Short Interest Update

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the February 13th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of Yankuang Energy Group stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. Yankuang Energy Group has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27.

Get Yankuang Energy Group alerts:

YZCAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yankuang Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yankuang Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yankuang Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yankuang Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.