Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.56.

A number of brokerages have commented on YELP. Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Yelp alerts:

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter worth $239,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Yelp by 5.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,536 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 11.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,441,034 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $97,543,000 after acquiring an additional 250,022 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Yelp by 1,703.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YELP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.46. 655,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,555. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.92 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp has a 52-week low of $30.19 and a 52-week high of $43.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.19.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.10 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Yelp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.