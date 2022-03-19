YF Link Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $417,127.00 (YFL)

YF Link (YFL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 19th. YF Link has a total market cap of $3.27 million and $417,127.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YF Link coin can currently be purchased for about $63.54 or 0.00151765 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, YF Link has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00036269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00107549 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YFL is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

