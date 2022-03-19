YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 39 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.80.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $437.38 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.54 and a 52-week high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.30.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

