YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $336,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $147.32 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.70 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.26.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

