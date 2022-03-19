YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $400,000 Stock Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endava by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Endava by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Endava by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 97,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 27,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $128.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.83 and a beta of 1.04. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $79.21 and a 52-week high of $172.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.62.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. The business had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.61 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

