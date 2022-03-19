YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $692,000 Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,045 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after buying an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,809,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Qualys by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 35,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Qualys by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS opened at $133.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 0.74. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $142.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.45.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $1,078,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,700 shares of company stock worth $3,961,595. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.88.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

