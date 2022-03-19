YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 142 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,982 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.80.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $4.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 10.2%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($67.62) to GBX 5,100 ($66.32) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.32) to GBX 4,850 ($63.07) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,320.06.

Rio Tinto Group Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.