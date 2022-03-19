Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.67 Billion

Brokerages expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) to post $3.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.68 billion and the lowest is $3.65 billion. Baxter International reported sales of $2.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year sales of $15.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $15.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.57 billion to $16.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

In other Baxter International news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $79.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,760,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.26. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $89.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.27%.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

