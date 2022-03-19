Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Equities analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). CatchMark Timber Trust also posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 57.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

CTT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

CTT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.20. 311,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,102. The stock has a market cap of $401.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.19. CatchMark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTT. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About CatchMark Timber Trust (Get Rating)

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

