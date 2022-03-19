Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings. Gemini Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gemini Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GMTX. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Gemini Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMTX. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 61.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 173,650 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 289.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 165,510 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMTX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.49. 530,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,134. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. Gemini Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

