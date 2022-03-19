Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) will post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Portillos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.01. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Portillos will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Portillos.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.48 million. Portillos’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Portillos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

PTLO opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. Portillos has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Portillos in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Portillos in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Portillos in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Portillos in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Portillos

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

