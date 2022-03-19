Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) will post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.46). Silk Road Medical reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 49.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The company had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on SILK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $418,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 12.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,474,000 after purchasing an additional 130,198 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 124.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SILK traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,470. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 1.57. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $67.49.

About Silk Road Medical (Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silk Road Medical (SILK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.