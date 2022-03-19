Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $381.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $381.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $354.30 million to $444.00 million. Whiting Petroleum reported sales of $307.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Whiting Petroleum.
Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $473.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.
Shares of WLL stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.17.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Whiting Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.30%.
About Whiting Petroleum (Get Rating)
Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Whiting Petroleum (WLL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whiting Petroleum (WLL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.