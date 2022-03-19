Zacks: Analysts Anticipate W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $149.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $149.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.00 million to $157.30 million. W&T Offshore reported sales of $125.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $641.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $614.10 million to $668.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $622.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $165.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

WTI opened at $4.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $632.11 million, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 2.63. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $6.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $4.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 38.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

