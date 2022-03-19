Zacks: Analysts Expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. ACM Research posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.80 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.53 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

ACMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on ACM Research from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $1,007,162.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 982.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 21.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter worth $172,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 464.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

ACMR traded up $2.43 on Friday, hitting $61.80. 246,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,660. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average of $87.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.63. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $42.22 and a 12-month high of $119.12.

Shares of ACM Research are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 24th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 24th.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

