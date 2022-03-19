Zacks: Analysts Expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) to report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.09). Construction Partners also posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ROAD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Construction Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

NASDAQ:ROAD traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.56. 1,959,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,686. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.45. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 75.18 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects, paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement, site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems, mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA, and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

