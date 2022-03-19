Zacks: Analysts Expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.31. REV Group posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow REV Group.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.44 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on REVG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

NYSE:REVG opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $849.69 million, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 2.27. REV Group has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $22.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. REV Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of REV Group by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in REV Group by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in REV Group by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in REV Group by 13,784.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in REV Group by 99,137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on REV Group (REVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.