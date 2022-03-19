Zacks: Analysts Expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $268.63 Million

Brokerages expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) to post sales of $268.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $244.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.20 million. RPC posted sales of $182.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

RES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

RES remained flat at $$9.82 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,685,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,943. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.44 and a beta of 1.58. RPC has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $11.79.

In related news, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $3,525,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $4,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 69.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in RPC in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in RPC by 594.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in RPC by 45.9% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in RPC in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RPC in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

