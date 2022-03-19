Zacks: Analysts Expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPPI shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. 3,302,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,570. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $147.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

