Zacks: Analysts Expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to Post $0.68 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) will post $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.72. Veritex posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

VBTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $249,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin bought 13,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Veritex during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veritex by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $40.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Veritex has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $45.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

