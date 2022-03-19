Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to Announce $1.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.68. Quanta Services reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.36.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,408. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.56. 1,235,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,659. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $127.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

