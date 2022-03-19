Zacks: Brokerages Expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to Announce -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.31). Accelerate Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.36) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Accelerate Diagnostics.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on AXDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

AXDX stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.95. 445,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,249. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $132.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.64.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 30,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $146,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 301,679 shares of company stock worth $1,283,793 over the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $318,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after buying an additional 87,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 567,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 38,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 49.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.